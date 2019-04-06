One dead after shooting on the near north side

Posted 11:22 pm, April 6, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the near north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on the 1700 block of Bellefontaine around 9:30 p.m. They found an adult male with gunshot wounds who had been lying in the street.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Anyone with information should call 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.