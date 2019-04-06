× One dead after shooting on the near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the near north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on the 1700 block of Bellefontaine around 9:30 p.m. They found an adult male with gunshot wounds who had been lying in the street.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Anyone with information should call 317-262-TIPS.