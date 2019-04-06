New Albany man shot after opening fire during welfare check

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chief says a man has been injured in an officer-involved shooting.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says two officers went to a home to conduct a welfare check on a man and the man opened fire on them. Bailey says the officers retreated to safe cover, and when the man emerged from the home and opened fire again, one officer shot the man and subdued him.

Bailey says the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in nearby Louisville, Kentucky, but says he didn’t know what condition he was in.

The names of the man and the officer involved haven’t been released.

No police officers were injured.

