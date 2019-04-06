IU’s scoring leader Calbert Cheaney to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Calbert Cheaney Sr. #40 of the Indiana University Hoosiers warms up before a NCAA game against the University of Wisconsin Badgers on March 13, 1993 in Wisconsin. During Cheaney's four years, Indiana won 105 of its 132 games. He also was named College Player of the Year, unanimous First Team All-American, and Big Ten MVP. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Indiana University’s all-time leading scorer Calbert Cheaney is a member of the 2019 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Duke’s Shane Battier, Purdue’s Terry Dischinger, Providence’s Ernie DiGregorio, UNLV’s Larry Johnson and Stanford’s Todd Lichti, as well as former coaches Homer Drew, Lute Olson and the late Rick Majerus, make up the 2019 class.

