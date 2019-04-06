× DPW to have 119 workers repairing Indy roads Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Department of Public Works says they will take advantage of Saturday’s warm weather by repairing city roadways.

According to DPW, there will be 20 crews with 119 total workers out patching potholes and repairing roads with hot mix asphalt.

Some pothole patching locations include:

71st St from Highland Rd to Lafayette Rd

Meridian St from Washington St to 93rd St

46th St from Lafayette Rd to Lake Ridge Dr

Cold Spring Rd from Lafayette Rd to 30th St

Michigan Rd from 51st St to 92nd St

10th St from Shadeland Ave to Washington Cove Ln

21st St from Post Rd to Valley Brook Dr

Westfield Blvd from 82nd St to 96th St

Fall Creek Pkwy Dr from 30th St to 38th St

Southeastern Ave from Emerson Ave to Callahan St

Brookville Rd from Emerson Ave to Shadeland Ave

Morris St from Drover St to Somerset Ave

English Ave from Shelby St to Emerson Ave

Drivers are reminded to heed warning and slow down around DPW work crews.

DPW says they have used over 5,000 tons of asphalt and addressed more than 16,000 service requests so far this year.

Visit the Indy Pothole Viewer to view open and closed pothole requests throughout Indianapolis.

You can report potholes by using the Request Indy website or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622.