DPW to have 119 workers repairing Indy roads Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Department of Public Works says they will take advantage of Saturday’s warm weather by repairing city roadways.
According to DPW, there will be 20 crews with 119 total workers out patching potholes and repairing roads with hot mix asphalt.
Some pothole patching locations include:
- 71st St from Highland Rd to Lafayette Rd
- Meridian St from Washington St to 93rd St
- 46th St from Lafayette Rd to Lake Ridge Dr
- Cold Spring Rd from Lafayette Rd to 30th St
- Michigan Rd from 51st St to 92nd St
- 10th St from Shadeland Ave to Washington Cove Ln
- 21st St from Post Rd to Valley Brook Dr
- Westfield Blvd from 82nd St to 96th St
- Fall Creek Pkwy Dr from 30th St to 38th St
- Southeastern Ave from Emerson Ave to Callahan St
- Brookville Rd from Emerson Ave to Shadeland Ave
- Morris St from Drover St to Somerset Ave
- English Ave from Shelby St to Emerson Ave
Drivers are reminded to heed warning and slow down around DPW work crews.
DPW says they have used over 5,000 tons of asphalt and addressed more than 16,000 service requests so far this year.
Visit the Indy Pothole Viewer to view open and closed pothole requests throughout Indianapolis.
You can report potholes by using the Request Indy website or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622.