Bob Knight attends IU baseball game, makes first public campus appearance since 2000

Posted 2:38 pm, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, April 6, 2019

17 Mar 2000: Head Coach Bobby Knight of the Indiana Hoosiers talks to Lynn Washington #44 during round one of the NCAA Tournament Game against the Pepperdine Waves at the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York. The Waves defeated the Hoosiers 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana men’s basketball head coach Bob Knight made his first public appearance at Indiana University since the year 2000 Saturday afternoon.

The three-time national champion head coach came back to campus for an IU baseball doubleheader against Penn State.

“It’s nice being here,” Knight said when asked what it’s like to be back on campus by IndianaSportsBeat.com’s Jim Coyle.

Knight was dismissed from Indiana in 2000. As recently as 2017, Knight expressed “no interest in ever going back” to Indiana, even saying he hoped all the members of the old administration that had a hand in his firing were dead.

