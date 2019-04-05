× Recall of Hunt’s tomato paste cans due to potential mold

Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six-ounce cans.

Conagra says after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. Conagra became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.

This recall affects cans distributed all over the U.S.

This is the specific product information:

Item Description: HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

Case: UPC 00-0-27000-38809-9

Item: UPC 00-0-27000-38807-5

Case Batch/Lot Code: 5291902510

Item Batch/LotCode: 2105902510

Best By Date: OCT 16 2020

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands products are impacted by this recall. If you purchased one of these products, Conagra advises you to either throw it away or return it.