President Trump to address NRA members at Indianapolis forum on April 26

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — President Donald Trump will pay another visit to Indiana when he addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their convention later this month.

The president will speak to members at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum on Friday, April 26. It’s the third straight year he’s delivered the keynote address at the forum.

The forum is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.