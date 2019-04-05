WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on March 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Later in the day, Varadkar and President Trump will travel to Capitol Hill to attend the Friends of Ireland Luncheon. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
President Trump to address NRA members at Indianapolis forum on April 26
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — President Donald Trump will pay another visit to Indiana when he addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their convention later this month.
The president will speak to members at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum on Friday, April 26. It’s the third straight year he’s delivered the keynote address at the forum.
The forum is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.