Indiana state trooper helps Cubs owner on side of toll road

Posted 6:34 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, April 5, 2019

Photo courtesy of the St. John Police Department

ST. JOHN, Ind. – Indiana State Police troopers never know who they will encounter during their shift! Trooper Amjad Umrani was finishing up his shift on Wednesday night when he saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the Indiana Toll Road.

The driver turned out to be Andrew T. Berlin, investor and partner of the Chicago Cubs and owner of the South Bend Cubs.

Berlin is also on the Board of Illinois State Police, and he was driving to South Bend after attending the funeral for fallen Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

Umrani said, “Moments like this, don’t happen that often!”

Umrani became the first Muslim and first Pakistani American to become an Indiana trooper when he finished the Indiana State Police Academy in October 2017.

