Get ready for the nicest weekend weather of the year so far

Posted 4:16 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, April 5, 2019

We have had a cool start to Spring with only 7 days with temperatures above average since March 1st. Now our weather will take a warmer turn as Hoosiers will enjoy the nicest weekend weather of the year so far.

The average high this time of year is 60 degrees and we will be well above average for the next two days. Highs will be near 70 degrees this weekend with sunshine Saturday and rain developing late Sunday.

A few strong storms are possible across southern Indiana Sunday evening. The main severe weather threat will lie along the Ohio River.

Light rain will linger through Monday morning and more rain is likely by mid-week.

So far this has been a cool Spring.

We’ve had light rain for the past two days.

We’ll have a warmer Saturday.

Rain will develop Sunday afternoon.

Rain will continue  through Sunday evening.

Up to a quarter inch of rain will fall Sunday.

 

 

