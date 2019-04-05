Fort Wayne man sentenced to 200 years for deaths of 2 women, fetus

Posted 1:46 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, April 5, 2019

Deyante Stephens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man has been sentenced to 200 years in prison for the fatal shootings of two women and the death of one’s unborn fetus in northeastern Indiana.

The Journal Gazette reports 27-year-old Deyante Stephens of Fort Wayne was given his punishment Friday after being convicted in February of three counts of murder and a firearms enhancement.

Stephens was charged in the January 2018 slayings of 37-year-old Preonda Jones and 24-year-old Brianna Gould inside a home in Fort Wayne. Gould was pregnant.

Prosecutors said it was a senseless act of violence.

A lawyer for Stephens argued no one saw him shoot the women. And a witness testified Stephens and another man left the home after hearing a loud noise and returned to find the women.

