Familiar Indy voices honored as the best in country music

For more than 20 years, Jim, Deb and Kevin now shared a studio playing country at Indy’s WFMS 95.5.

“We like each other. We do like each other. We’re friends,” Deb said.

They’ve seen a lot change.

“Have songs now you know talking about your phone burning up. You didn’t have that back with Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty," said Jim.

They’ve rubbed shoulders with a who’s who of country legends – everyone from Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood, to Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Dolly Parton.

"She told us she goes out of her way to be nice," Kev said. "That she would never ever turn back food at a restaurant that’s not been prepared right. She told us she would eat around the hair in the food."

And this year, again, they’re winners for personalities of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"The CMA we’ve won three times. The ACM this is only our second win. Is that correct? I always have to ask them because I have one less trophy than they do. I broke one," said Deb.

"And what’s even better is they’re such great people. And they care about the city of Indianapolis and the communities that they live in. I’m ecstatic for them because they deserve it," said Chuck Fredrick, vice president of Cumulus Media.

They’ve hung around not so much for the paycheck, as for the music.

"Just about every song you hear in country, there’s a part of it you’ve lived," Jim said.

And for each other.

"The worst part of my job honestly is the alarm clock. After that I’m hanging with Jim and Deb," said Kevin with a shrug.

Jim, Deb and Kevin won a Country Music Award for personalities of the year last year.

They’ll pick up their ACM awards this Sunday in Las Vegas.