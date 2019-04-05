Familiar Indy voices honored as the best in country music

Posted 8:51 am, April 5, 2019, by

For more than 20 years, Jim, Deb and Kevin now shared a studio playing country at  Indy’s WFMS 95.5.

“We like each other. We do like each other. We’re friends,” Deb said.

They’ve seen a lot change.

“Have songs now you know talking about your phone burning up. You didn’t have that back with Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty," said Jim.

They’ve rubbed shoulders with a who’s who of country legends – everyone from Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood, to Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Dolly Parton.

"She told us she goes out of her way to be nice," Kev said. "That she would never ever turn back food at a restaurant that’s not been prepared right. She told us she would eat around the hair in the food."

And this year, again, they’re winners for personalities of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"The CMA we’ve won three times. The ACM this is only our second win. Is that correct? I always have to ask them because I have one less trophy than they do. I broke one," said Deb.

"And what’s even better is they’re such great people. And they care about the city of Indianapolis and the communities that they live in. I’m ecstatic for them because they deserve it," said Chuck Fredrick, vice president of Cumulus Media.

They’ve hung around not so much for the paycheck, as for the music.

"Just about every song you hear in country, there’s a part of it you’ve lived," Jim said.

And for each other.

"The worst part of my job honestly is the alarm clock. After that I’m hanging with Jim and Deb," said Kevin with a shrug.

Jim, Deb and Kevin won a Country Music Award for personalities of the year last year.

They’ll pick up their ACM awards this Sunday in Las Vegas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.