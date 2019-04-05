Ex-teacher gets 53 years for sexual misconduct with boys in Lafayette

Joe Kimerer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A former northwest Indiana teacher has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for sexual misconduct with boys during after-school baseball lessons.

The Journal & Courier reports 47-year-old Joe Kimerer Jr. of Valparaiso learned his punishment in Tippecanoe Superior Court on Friday after pleading guilty to seven counts of vicarious sexual gratification and one count of attempted child exploitation.

At one point Kimerer faced 21 counts of various charges.

Kimerer was fired a year ago as a fourth-grade teacher and baseball coach at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Lafayette after allegations against him surfaced.

