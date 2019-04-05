× Deaths of 10 infants prompt CPSC warning about Fisher-Price ‘Rock ‘n Play’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are warning parents about a product responsible for the deaths of 10 infants since 2015.

According to the CPSC, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play is not suitable for babies once they’re three months old and can roll on their own.

The agency said 10 infants have died since 2015 after rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained. All 10 were three months or older.

The CPSC is urging parents to stop using the product before their child turns three months old, which is when infants begin exhibiting rollover behavior.

Fisher-Price concurred with the CPSC’s warning and noted that the reported deaths showed some parents are using the product without utilizing the three-point harness restraint.

“CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs,” the CPSC wrote in its warning about the product.