Boone County man charged with murder of woman found in Newton County

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in rural northwestern Indiana

Newton County Sheriff’s Capt. Shannon Cothran said 21-year-old Garett K. Kirts of Lebanon was being held Friday at the Newton County Jail on the charge alleging he killed 30-year-old Nicole L. Bowen, 30, of West Lafayette. Bowen’s body was found March 30 about 2 miles northwest of Kentland.

Three other people have been charged with assisting a criminal: 34-year-old Jasmine N. Parker and 27-year-old Christopher C. Mathis, both of Kentland, and 26-year-old Ashley N. Garth of Delphi. Mathis remains at large.

Authorities haven’t revealed how Bowen died or other details about the crime.

Kirts had been jailed in adjacent Jasper County on a resisting arrest charge.

