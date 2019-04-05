Beautiful start to weekend with mainly dry Friday, sunny Saturday; storms return Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a bit gloomy this morning as the last of the rain exits toward Ohio.

We’ll have a sprinkle or two during the day, but we’re looking at mainly dry hours for Friday.

Highs will be basically a repeat of Thursday, but we’ll have less wind so it should feel quite comfortable! It’s great weather to wrap up the work week.

Temperatures will climb quickly today—back in the 50s by noon and mid 60s for the afternoon. Normal is right around 60, so we’ll be just above that.

Saturday looks just about perfect with a partly sunny sky and many hours in the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the great weather Saturday (great running weather Saturday morning) because we’re expecting scattered storms on Sunday.

South of Shelbyville, some of those storms could be strong to severe. Monday will still be mild and we should dry out for a few days to start out the new week.