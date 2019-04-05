Another violent night in Indianapolis as police investigate 2 shootings, stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was another violent night in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two shootings and a stabbing, and they all occurred within a span of three hours.

The stabbing occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis near Grace Tuxedo Park. A person was cut in the head by a sword inside a home in the 700 block of North Bosart Avenue. Medics transported the victim to the hospital. IMPD says there were several people inside the home, and they would not cooperate with officers. SWAT arrived and made entry, and three people were taken into custody.

Less than an hour later, a shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Brookside Parkway South Drive between Rural Street and North Sherman Drive. That’s on the near east side of the city. IMPD officers at the scene tell us the shooting started as a domestic incident. Several people got into an argument inside a home, and it moved into the street. More people became involved, and then someone pulled out a gun and shot a man in the chest. Everyone scattered, including the shooting victim’s girlfriend. Medics transported the man to the hospital in serious condition. Investigators are searching for the shooting.

The second shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 30th Street on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD says someone knocked on a woman’s door to tell her a thief was breaking into her car. The woman got into her car and drove around looking for the thief. She found someone, and when she confronted that person, she was shot. It’s unclear if that person she confronted was actually the thief. She is at the hospital in stable condition.