21-month-old girl beats stage 4 cancer after 15 months of treatments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s been a tough road for this little girl, but her cancer is in remission after 15 grueling months of treatment.

Molly Hughes is just 21 months old. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and spent 130 days in the hospital for treatments.

Her family celebrated in January when she finished her chemo treatments. Now they’re celebrating the news that she’s cancer free.

“Just like fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged her for like five minutes,” said Chelsea Hughes, Molly’s mother.

Molly’s happy to be outside enjoying life as a kid instead of enduring aggressive treatments for neuroblastoma.

“She loves being outside. From the time she gets up till she goes to bed she’s just wild playing and just so full of energy and just loves doing what a baby should be doing,” said Chelsea.

#MollyStrong was her family’s rallying cry—found on clothing and social media posts but embodied by the little girl who continued to fight.

“She would just bounce back after every treatment. I mean she would knock her down for few days and then she would be at playing again,” her mother said.

Her mother believes Molly’s determination and strength helped her get through—along with support from those following her fight.

“I believe that’s what helped her. Get through all this. With all the prayers she’s heard and which I can’t thank everyone enough for. Prayed for her, supported us through all of this.”