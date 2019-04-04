‘We just find things to talk about’: Astounding couple celebrating 82 years of marriage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They’ve been married for an astounding 82 years!

D.W. and Willie Williams recently celebrated their 82nd anniversary in North Carolina. They met in Newberry, South Carolina, and were married in 1937, according to WCNC.

“She was good looking,” D.W. recalled from the first meeting with his future bride.

“I thought he was handsome, at that time,” Willie told WCNC as the couple shared a laugh.

D.W. is 103 while his wife is 100. They’ve been sharing laughs together for more than eight decades. Together, they have a daughter and a granddaughter. The couple lived through the Great Depression, World War II and the Civil Rights Era. And over those many years, they say they’ve kept arguments to a minimum.

“People might not believe [it], but we have never been the type to fuss or fight,” Willie said. “We just find things to talk about.”

They don’t get out much these days, but they do attend church every Sunday, sitting together in the front pew of First Mayfield Memorial Baptist. They credit their love for each other and their faith in God for their longevity.

“The good Lord has taken care of us,” Willie said.

“A wonderful role, had it not been for Him, we could not have made it, not this long!