UPDATE: Runaway 16-year-old safely located by Kokomo police

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department says a runaway 16-year-old girl has been located safely.

Police said the teen was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was found at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, according to officers.

“Thank you to all concerned citizens for your tips,” police wrote.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photo has been removed from this story to help protect her identity.