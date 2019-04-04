Tracking Thursday’s rain with a warmer weekend on the way

Posted 7:33 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, April 4, 2019

A few sprinkles are possible Thursday morning and during the day, but there will actually be mostly dry hours.  A dry slot of air seen here on satellite may be able to bring brief peeks of sunshine mid-morning, especially southeast of Indianapolis, but then low pressure continues toward Indiana, pushing along the bulk of the rain later in the day.

Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, but with all the cloud cover, it should feel cool enough for a jacket.  The wind will pick up in the afternoon, adding to the cool feeling.

Rain totals will stay near a few hundredths of an inch during the daytime today.

About a third of an inch of rain will fall Thursday night, making for great, relaxing sleeping weather.

Rain will wrap up early on Friday morning with a cloudy and comfortable afternoon.

Friday night looks great.  Saturday will be warmer but cloudy.  Rain moves in on Saturday night and storms are expected on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.