Tracking Thursday’s rain with a warmer weekend on the way

A few sprinkles are possible Thursday morning and during the day, but there will actually be mostly dry hours. A dry slot of air seen here on satellite may be able to bring brief peeks of sunshine mid-morning, especially southeast of Indianapolis, but then low pressure continues toward Indiana, pushing along the bulk of the rain later in the day.

Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, but with all the cloud cover, it should feel cool enough for a jacket. The wind will pick up in the afternoon, adding to the cool feeling.

Rain totals will stay near a few hundredths of an inch during the daytime today.

About a third of an inch of rain will fall Thursday night, making for great, relaxing sleeping weather.

Rain will wrap up early on Friday morning with a cloudy and comfortable afternoon.

Friday night looks great. Saturday will be warmer but cloudy. Rain moves in on Saturday night and storms are expected on Sunday.