× Suspect shot, wounded as SWAT team serves warrant in Montgomery County

LADOGA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a person has been shot and wounded after firing a gun at a SWAT team that was trying to serve a felony warrant in Montgomery County.

State police say the Montgomery County multi-jurisdictional SWAT team went to a home near Ladoga around 10 p.m. Wednesday to execute the warrant and the person opened fire. Police fired back and the person was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire about 35 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office asked state police to investigate the shooting. Prosecutors will then review the case. Additional details weren’t immediately released.