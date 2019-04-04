× Report: IU’s Romeo Langford to declare for NBA draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University freshman Romeo Langford will declare for the 2019 NBA draft, ESPN reports.

Langford told ESPN he would make it official next week.

Langford, the 11th-best prospect on ESPN’s rankings, is in New York, where he’s scheduled to have surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb. He suffered the injury in late November. He told ESPN the injury happened during a practice before the team’s Nov. 27 game against Duke.

Langford, who starred at New Albany High School, arrived in Bloomington with high hopes and averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and made the all-freshman team.

Despite the high expectations, the Hoosiers finished with a 19-16 overall record and went 8-12 in conference play. After missing the NCAA tournament, they won two games in the NIT before falling to Wichita State.