Kokomo police searching for 16-year-old runaway

Abbey Janelle Summerfield (Photo provided by Kokomo police)

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department wants the public help locating a 16-year-old runaway.

Police say the teen, Abbey Janelle Summerfield, was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Summerfield reportedly left her home at 1:30 p.m. stating she was headed to a nearby fast food restaurant. She was last seen in the area of the 3200 block Timber Valley Drive, according to police.

Officers say Summerfield was last seen wearing a black “Pink” sweatshirt, a gray t-shirt, a red backpack, black torn jeans, and black “Converse” sneakers.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the KPD Hotline (765) 457-1101 or Sgt. Jon Webster (765) 456-7333 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 262-TIPS.

