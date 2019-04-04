Indiana bill would limit pet ownership by convicted animal abusers

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would bar Indiana residents convicted of crimes involving animal abuse from owning a cat or dog while on probation or parole is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

House members voted 90-0 Tuesday to send the bill to Holcomb, who’s expected to sign it into law. The measure passed the Senate, 49-0, in February.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the legislation would bar anyone convicted of one of 13 animal abuse offenses, including animal fighting, from owning, harboring or training a dog or cat for the duration of their probation or parole.

Republican state Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette says he filed the measure after several county prosecutors told him it’s needed to prevent repeated instances of animal abuse by people with a history of harming animals.

