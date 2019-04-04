IMPD wants public’s help finding woman possibly being held against her will

Posted 4:34 pm, April 4, 2019, by

Lakia Foster (Left) Leon Payne (Right) (Photos courtesy of IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

IMPD says 20-year-old Lakia Foster told her mother at 10 a.m. Thursday that her child’s father, Leon Payne, had assaulted her and was now holding her against her will.

Lakia’s mother believes they may be driving around Indianapolis, in Leon’s white 2011 Chevy Impala. The license plate number is K272193.

Foster is said to be a black female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 130 pounds.

Payne is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Foster or Payne’s whereabouts is asked to call IMPD’s missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.