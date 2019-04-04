× First-ever Indy Oddities and Curiosities Expo, 500 Festival training run and more events happening this weekend

500 Festival 10-Miler

Pavilion at Pan Am (Downtown)

Lace up your running shoes this Saturday, April 6th, at 8am for the 500 Festival 10-Miler. The 10-Miler is the final race in the three race series called the 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy. The race starts and finishes at the Pavilion at Pan Am and the race course will weave throughout downtown Indianapolis. The timing of the races coincide with a typical training program for a spring distance race, such as the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. The Miler Series is the perfect opportunity to help you gauge your training progression, practice your race day strategy (hydration, pacing, fueling), meet a running partner, have fun and earn some swag! Not training for a race? These events also provide an opportunity to get moving and accomplish your fitness goals! Early registration for the 10-miler has passed but you can still register for the single race that morning for $30.

9th Annual Indiana Artisan Marketplace

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Only once a year, the state’s highest-quality Artisans come together — at the Indiana Artisan Marketplace. This year’s event is taking place Saturday, April 6th, from 10am-6pm and Sunday, April 7th, from 10am-5pm at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Exposition Hall. Talk with over 100 artisans at the top of their craft, recognized by the state for their exceptional art and food. Taste their foods & beverages and see what makes them the best! Take advantage of the opportunity to take home some of their outstanding work made in studios, workshops and kitchens here in the Hoosier State. Tickets are $10 at the door and free for children 14 and under.

Dane Cook “Tell It Like It Is” Tour

Old National Centre

Comedian Dane Cook is bringing his “Tell It Like It Is” tour to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre this Saturday, April 6th. The show starts at 7pm and tickets are still available.

Martinsville Candy Kitchen 100th Anniversary Event

Martinsville Candy Kitchen

Head to Martinsville this Saturday from 11am-3pm to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of The Martinsville Candy Kitchen! This will be a free kid-friendly event featuring a bounce house, face painting and balloon animals. Plus, don’t forget to visit one of the many downtown businesses that day party to receive a wooden nickel (minimum purchase required). Then bring the wooden nickel to the Candy Kitchen to receive a free scoop of vanilla ice cream with your free cupcake while supplies last.

Indianapolis Oddities and Curiosities Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds

For lovers of the strange and unusual—and even a bit creepy—the Indianapolis Oddities and Curiosities Expo might be just the event for you! With 8 cities on the schedule, this weekend will mark the first time the Expo has visited the Circle City. The event will feature vendors on all spectrums of the weird, creepy and unusual. The goal is to bring like-minded people together and have events that people truly enjoy. From 11am-6pm on Saturday, April 6th, attendees can head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds West Pavilion to explore various vendors with items such as taxidermy, wet and dry preserved specimens, antiques, jewelry made from bones and insects, original artwork and other strange curiosities. There will even be sideshow performances and “live human suspension” performances throughout the day.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Boston Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Friday, April 5th. Tip-off is at 8pm and tickets are still available.

