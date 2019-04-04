× Expect light rain across central Indiana through Friday morning

Light rain will move across central Indiana overnight and continue through Friday morning. Less than a half-inch of rain will fall and severe storms are not expected. Rain will end early Friday and clouds will stay for most of the day.

Highs will be near 70 degrees this weekend with sunshine Saturday and rain developing late Sunday and lasting into early next week.

Light rain will move in this evening.

Light rain will spread across the state by Midnight.

Light rain will continue overnight.

Light rain will taper off during the morning rush hour.

Less than a half-inch of rain is likely overnight.

Highs will be in the 60s Friday.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.

Rain will develop Sunday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Monday.