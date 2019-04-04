Apple watch included with surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don’t normally find dozens of apple watches in a doctor’s office. But that’s exactly what you’ll find at the Midwest Center for Joint Replacement. There is a hitch. They can only be loaned to patients who are having hip or knee replacement and who agree to be part of a study.

An app on the phone called, “My Mobility”, is the key. It’s essentially a personal trainer, nurse and physical therapist all rolled into one.

“The app and the watch together walk the patient through their surgical experience,” says Dr. Wesley lackey an orthopedic surgeon with Midwest Center for Joint Replacement. “It also helps the patient to be better connected to their surgical team.”

Dr. Lackey has enrolled 35 patients in the “My Mobility” study. The watch signals patients when to take medicine. It shows them how to de-clutter a room and with the help of an iPhone, guides them through exercises both pre and post-operatively.

“When it’s time to do exercises, the watch will notify them. They go to their phone and there will be videos as needed, instructional videos that show them they can do the exercises along with a teacher. And they can give us feedback on how the exercises are going,” says Dr. Lackey.

Dr. Lackey gets information from the patient’s interactions as well. Eventually the “My Mobility” study will enroll 10,000 hip and/or knee replacement patients nationwide. Participants don’t have to be tech savvy.

“I think it’s going to be very user friendly and that’s what we’re working on. In this first phase, is to make it even more user friendly and less obtrusive,” says Dr. Lackey.

Zimmer Biomet in Warsaw, Indiana which makes the implants, approached Apple about the project. Patients do need an Apple iPhone 6 or above to be able to participate. And patients can keep the watch for approximately one year.

For more on the “My Mobility” study click on the link below.

https://www.zbmymobility.com/

https://www.mcjr.com/