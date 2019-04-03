× Vice President Mike Pence visiting Lebanon Thursday

LEBANON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to central Indiana Thursday.

The vice president will travel to Lamb Farms in Lebanon to discuss the potential impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on businesses and agriculture.

President Trump is touting USMCA as the replacement for NAFTA, a trade agreement that went into effect in 1994. Congress has not yet ratified the new agreement.

Pence was last in his home state in November, when he and the president rallied in support of Republican Mike Braun, who was running for the U.S. Senate at the time and eventually won.