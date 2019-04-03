Vice President Mike Pence visiting Lebanon Thursday

Posted 12:57 pm, April 3, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference on March 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

LEBANON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to central Indiana Thursday.

The vice president will travel to Lamb Farms in Lebanon to discuss the potential impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on businesses and agriculture.

President Trump is touting USMCA as the replacement for NAFTA, a trade agreement that went into effect in 1994. Congress has not yet ratified the new agreement.

Pence was last in his home state in November, when he and the president rallied in support of Republican Mike Braun, who was running for the U.S. Senate at the time and eventually won.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.