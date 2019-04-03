Today marks the 45th anniversary of the tornado ‘Super Outbreak’

On a mild Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and 4, 1974, the United States experienced the biggest outbreak of tornadoes in our nation’s recorded history. Meteorologists refer to this as the Super Outbreak in which 148 tornadoes swept across 13 states in roughly a 24 hour time frame.

From Illinois to North Carolina and from Michigan to Mississippi, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms killed 335 people and injured over 6,000. Over 15,000 homes, businesses and farm buildings were destroyed and another 17,000 buildings were damaged.

Indiana experienced its most devastating tornado outbreak in history. A brief tornado touchdown in Boone county the morning of April 3 was the prelude to the major outbreak. Between 2:20 pm EST and 8:00 pm EST, 20 additional tornadoes struck in 38 counties killing 47 and injuring nearly 900 with property losses for nearly 6,000 families.

