Standoff ends with suspect in custody on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police standoff ended peacefully Wednesday on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police attempted to serve a warrant for a woman in a home on North Chester Avenue near 16th Street, but the person refused to come out of the house.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. and blocked off the street. The situation was over by noon. The woman came out after police set off a flash bang. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time what the warrant was for.