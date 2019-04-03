× Kroger to phase out single-use plastic bags, transition to reusable bags by 2025

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Kroger announced Wednesday that it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags by 2025.

The grocery giant says some estimates suggest 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year. Currently, less than 5 percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.

Kroger’s decision to ditch the single-use bags is part of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”

Seattle-based QFC will be the company’s first retail division to phase out single-use plastic bags. The company expects QFC’s transition to be completed in 2019.

Kroger says it will solicit customer feedback and work with community partners to ensure a responsible transition.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” said Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and COO. “That’s why, starting today at QFC, we will begin the transition to more sustainable options. This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact.”