IU Bloomington receives $10.9M grant to renovate Lilly Library

IU's Lilly Library (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University’s renowned Lilly Library is getting a nearly $11 million boost for its first big renovation since it opened about six decades ago.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced Monday that the Lilly Endowment Inc. was providing an “extraordinary” $10.9 million grant for an interior renovation of the 52,500-square-foot building. That work will include upgrades to its lighting, fire protection and security systems.

The limestone-faced library opened in 1960 on the Bloomington campus to house the private library of the late Josiah K. Lilly Jr., one of the Lilly Endowment’s founders.

It’s now home to more than 450,000 rare books, 8.5 million manuscripts and 150,000 sheets of music that are magnets for both scholars and students completing coursework.

The library sits at the heart of IU Bloomington’s Fine Arts Plaza.

