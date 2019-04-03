Great Wednesday before rain returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a gorgeous spring day we have ahead of us! Temperatures will be very similar to Wednesday but with less wind and starting with sun, it should feel great! Average high this time of year is 59° so we are right where we'd like to be. Chilly to start with early morning temps in the 30s and climbing to 41 by 9am so you'll need a jacket. By lunchtime, though, we're well into the 50s with a gorgeous sunny sky. Midday will feel absolutely wonderful. You may want to open the windows for a little bit. Still well in the 50s by dinnertime... did someone say "grill"? Not too much going on Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy with a mild low of 46. A stray shower north of Westfield possible after midnight but most will stay dry until Thursday afternoon.

Many dry hours Thursday morning but scattered rain is expected during the day and especially afer 6pm. Rain will linger into Thursday night, making for relaxing sleeping weather. Rain will be wrapping up early during the morning commute on Friday. After the rain wraps up on Friday, we'll get stuck with clouds but temps will still manage to climb into the low 60s. Friday night and Saturday look fantastic -- staying dry and above seasonable normals. Sunday will also be warm but storms are expected.