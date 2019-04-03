× Celine Dion will bring Courage World Tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Celine Dion is embarking on her first North American tour in 10 years and she’s making a stop in Indianapolis.

The Canadian singer will bring her Courage World Tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 3, 2019.

An exclusive Team Celine ticket pre-sale for the first dates of the tour will kick off on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Dion will finish her popular Vegas residency in June before kicking off the tour on September 18 in Quebec City. The tour will coincide with the release of a new album, scheduled for release in the fall.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” said Dion. “I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album…coming later this year.”

