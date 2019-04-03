× Alcohol sales will now be available when Indianapolis hosts Final Four in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — First-time alcohol sales at this weekend’s Final Four in Minneapolis means alcohol will be available at Lucas Oil Stadium when Indianapolis hosts the NCAA men’s basketball championship in 2021.

College hoops fans will have the chance to raise a toast to victors at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis following the NCAA’s pilot program of selling alcohol to attendees at the College World Series and the Women’s College World Series.

“The NCAA had previously sold alcohol in premium seating for several years through our hospitality partners, but not to the general public,” NCAA director of public relations Stacey Osburn wrote in an email to IndyStar.

Beers, ciders, hard seltzers and wines will be available during games played Saturday and Monday in Minneapolis, Food & Wine reported.

