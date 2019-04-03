Alcohol sales will now be available when Indianapolis hosts Final Four in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 06: (L-R) Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva and Jerry Colangelo pose with 2015 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductees Dick Bavetta, John Calipari, Louis Dampier, Jo Jo White, Spencer Haywood and Dikembe Mutombo on the court during the NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 6, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — First-time alcohol sales at this weekend’s Final Four in Minneapolis means alcohol will be available at Lucas Oil Stadium when Indianapolis hosts the NCAA men’s basketball championship in 2021.

College hoops fans will have the chance to raise a toast to victors at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis following the NCAA’s pilot program of selling alcohol to attendees at the College World Series and the Women’s College World Series.

“The NCAA had previously sold alcohol in premium seating for several years through our hospitality partners, but not to the general public,” NCAA director of public relations Stacey Osburn wrote in an email to IndyStar.

Beers, ciders, hard seltzers and wines will be available during games played Saturday and Monday in Minneapolis, Food & Wine reported.

