× Our work week will end with light rain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Get ready for a weekend warm up, but first we have to some rain to deal with.

Light rain over the Great Plains will move into central Indiana overnight and continue through Thursday. The heaviest rain will track across the state Thursday night through Friday morning. Less than a half-inch of rain will fall during that time and severe storms are not expected.

Conditions will improve this weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and 70s Sunday. Our weekend will be mainly dry with our next round of rain developing late Sunday and lasting into early next week.

Lows will stay well above freezing overnight.

Light rain will be likely for the morning rush hour.

Highs will be in the 50s Thursday afternoon.

Heavier rain will develop Thursday evening.

Rain will continue through Friday morning.

Less than a half-inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.

Expect a dry Saturday.

More rain will move in Sunday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.