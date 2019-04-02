× Whole Foods customers can expect new price cuts starting Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Amazon and Whole Foods announced another round of price cuts set to begin this week.

Starting Wednesday, Whole Foods customers will find lower prices on fresh produce along with expanded Prime benefits with more exclusive weekly deals.

The companies said customers will see price reductions averaging 20 percent on hundreds of items, with an emphasis on “high quality, peak-of-season produce, including greens, tomatoes, tropical fruits and more.”

Prime members who shop at Whole Foods can expect double the number of Prime deals and discounts. The companies said it would offer more than 300 special deals over the next few months.

Here are some examples of Prime deals in April:

Organic asparagus: $2.99/lb, save $2

Organic strawberries: $2.99/lb, save $2

Sumo Citrus: $2.49/lb, save $1.50

Air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken: $1.79/lb, save at least 40%

Spiral sliced ham: $3.99/lb, save at least 33%

Animal welfare-rated, bone in pork loin chops: $4.99/lb, save at least $2

Fresh, sustainable wild-caught halibut fillet: $16.99/lb, save at least 35%

35% off all Justin’s brand products

$20 off Vega One Organic Shakes (24.3-26.9 oz. sizes only)

40% off all Kite Hill plant-based products

35% off all Epic brand products

Prepared sandwiches and wraps: 20% off

In addition, Prime members will receive an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items throughout the store.

Starting Wednesday through the end of April, customers who try Prime can get $10 off their $20 in-store purchase when they sign up at amazon.com/WholeFoods10 for a free, 30-day trial.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion. The company cut prices on grocery store staple items like fruit and dairy and said Wednesday’s price reductions represent the third round of price cuts since the acquisition.

However, in February, the Wall Street Journal reported that Whole Foods raised prices on hundreds of items. The newspaper’s review of internal company communications found the increases were to “cover the rising costs for packaging, ingredients and transportation.”