Warmer weather for central Indiana for the rest of the week

“When is it finally going to feel like Spring?” I’ve heard that question repeatedly over the past month and now I have an answer, at least temporarily.

Hoosiers are in for a long stretch of Spring-like weather. Highs will stay in the 60s and 70s for the next seven days. We’ll have several chances for rain but thankfully, no snow. Expect sunny skies early Wednesday before clouds build late in the day. Our first wave of rain moves in Wednesday night. Rain will continue Thursday through Friday morning. Up to a half-inch of rain will be likely during that time and severe storms are not expected.

Conditions will will improve this weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and 70s Sunday. Our weekend will be mainly dry with our next round of rain developing late Sunday and lasting into early next week.

Low temperatures will stay above freezing overnight.

Highs will reach into the 60s Wednesday.

Rain is likely Thursday.

Rain will continue through Friday morning.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this week.

Expect a dry Saturday.

More rain is likely late Sunday.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.