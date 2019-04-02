UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for toddler missing from Jefferson County

Posted 4:29 am, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, April 2, 2019

File image

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled. We are working to find out from police if the toddler was found safe. We removed names and pictures from this story because it involved a juvenile.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a toddler missing from Madison, Indiana. He was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday.  He is 2 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 29 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he may be wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol shirt and blue and gray shorts.

He may be with a 28-year-old man. He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a black 2004 Chevy Impala.

Police believe the toddler is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Fresh or Falconberry, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-265-2648 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.