UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for toddler missing from Jefferson County

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled. We are working to find out from police if the toddler was found safe. We removed names and pictures from this story because it involved a juvenile.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a toddler missing from Madison, Indiana. He was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday. He is 2 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 29 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he may be wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol shirt and blue and gray shorts.

He may be with a 28-year-old man. He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a black 2004 Chevy Impala.

Police believe the toddler is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Fresh or Falconberry, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-265-2648 or 911.