BREAKING: Silver Alert issued for toddler missing from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Kayden Matthew Fresh, a 19-month-old white boy, 2 feet 8 inches tall, 29 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol t-shirt and blue/grey shorts.

Kayden may be in the company of Jaxx Damian Falconberry, a 28-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and driving a black 2004 Chevy Impala 4 door with Indiana plate ALV239.

Kayden is missing from Madison, Indiana which is 92 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday April 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kayden Matthew Fresh, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-265-2648 or 911.