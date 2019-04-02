Silver Alert declared for Portage man

H. John Blumenthal

PORTAGE, Ind.– Police in northern Indiana are searching for a missing man.

A Silver Alert has been declared for H. John Blumenthal, 74, of Portage. He’s described as 5’9″ tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a Navy eagle tattoo on his right arm, a scar on his back and an appendix scar.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt with a stripe across the middle, jeans and black shoes. He Blumenthal was driving a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring convertible with a black top. It has an Indiana licence plate: 512LWZ.

Portage is about 154 miles northwest of Indianapolis, by Lake Michigan. Blumenthal is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122 or call 911.

