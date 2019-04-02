× Ongoing water problems land apartment complex in court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Marion County Health Department has filed legal action against an apartment complex on the north side because of ongoing water problems at several buildings on the property.

Some residents at the Lakeside Pointe At Nora Apartments, located near West 86th Street and College Avenue, say they’ve been dealing with hot water issues for months.

“I went nine days without hot water, it’s not the first,” said one woman who did not want to be identified. “I’ve been here eight years, there’s always been a water problem.”

The woman says she’s caring for two family members with special needs and often has to boil water in order to give them sponge baths.

Another resident says water temperature has been a problem in her apartment since she first moved in back in December. The woman says she also has mold growing in her bathroom due to a water leak. She says property management has been virtually unresponsive to her problems.

“I’ve had it where they say ‘well we’ll be over there, we’ll be over there. It’s Friday, we’ll be there Monday,’” she said. “Then Monday comes, ‘well I’ll be over there.’ And this has been going on for months.”

Employees in the leasing office declined to comment when we tried visiting the office Tuesday. A person inside could be heard locking the door.

“Please leave the property,” the person inside the office said. “You’re not welcome.”

The issue has caught the attention of the Marion County Health Department and is now heading to court.

Inspectors with the Health Department visited the apartments on March 14 and found four buildings had no hot water and water leaks. At that time, the department issued a notice of violation. During a follow-up visit March 28, inspectors found the water problems had not been fixed. That same day, the Health Department filed legal action against the complex in Marion County Environmental Court. Once the matter goes to court, a judge could impose fines or possibly require buildings to be vacated.

Vacating part of the property would be an extreme case. A spokesperson for the Health Department says it is the agency’s hope that Lakeside Pointe at Nora management will resolve the problems in order to avoid penalties.

“After filing for court, the Health Department will take no further action with the property owner before the scheduled court hearing,” said spokesperson Curt Brantingham. “However, the property owner could contact us any time before then and request a re-inspection on work performed if they believe the property is back in compliance.”

The matter is currently set for an initial hearing on April 30.