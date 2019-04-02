Man in custody after slow-speed pursuit through downtown Indianapolis

Posted 8:44 am, April 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in custody after a slow-speed pursuit through the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

According to an officer at the scene, it began in the White Castle parking lot at the corner of Illinois Street and South Street.

Photo from scene on April 2, 2019

Police say the driver was sitting in his car in the parking lot. An officer pulled up behind the driver to see what he was doing.

The driver then backed into the police cruiser and drove away.

He led police on a chase up to Monument Circle before getting back onto Pennsylvania Street and heading south.

Officers say they repeatedly asked him to stop and pull over, but the driver continued.

They also say he never drove over 25 miles an hour, he stopped at red lights, and he used turn signals.

After turning back onto South Street, one IMPD officer used a pit maneuver to turn the car and end the chase.

Photo from scene on April 2, 2019

Officers say they took the driver into custody without incident or injuries.

They also found alcohol in the car and suspect he may have been intoxicated.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.