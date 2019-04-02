× Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban to perform at ACMs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The ACMs announced the final round of performers on Tuesday, as well as presenters, which include “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as well as country stars Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes, Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Carly Pearce, Michal Ray, Cole Swindell and Midland.

Previously announced performances include pop star Khalid and Kane Brown, three-time Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile with Dierks Bentley and pop star Kelly Clarkson singing with both Jason Aldean and Dan + Shay. The awards show airs on CBS.

Bryan and Urban have two nominations each, including entertainer of the year, while Old Dominion is nominated for group of the year.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, on CBS4 and CBS4 All Access.

Here’s a look at the nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde (already named winner)

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs (already named winner)

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco (already named winner)

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers and Matt Dragstrem)

Desperate Man, Eric Church (produced by Jay Joyce and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

From A Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton (produced by Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton)

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves (produced by Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves)

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“Down to the Honkytonk,” Jake Owen (produced by Joey Moi)

“Heaven,” Kane Brown (produced by Dann Huff and Polow da Don)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wishire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan (produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift (produced by Roger Hunt, directed by Anthony Mandler)

“Burn Out,” Midland (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by TK McKamy and Cameron Duddy)

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Nate Eggert, directed by Wes Edwards)

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by Jeff Venable)

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne (produced by April Kimbrell, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (produced by Christen Pinkston, directed by Patrick Tracy)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)

Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite)

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos” (Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton)

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be” (David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha)

Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy” (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

Dan + Shay, “Tequila” (Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers)

Russell Dickerson, “Yours” (Casey Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling)

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (produced by Michael Knox)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney (produced by Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy)

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wilshire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

