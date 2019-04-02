IU’s wheelchair basketball team brings together all abilities

Posted 5:49 am, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, April 2, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind--  It’s been two years since Indiana University junior Sean Demshar has been in a wheelchair.

“I was in a motorcycle accident and I ended up shattering by T5 and T7 vertebrate,”

But already the outdoor recreation major is back on the court.

He’s one of about 25 people on IU’s Wheelchair Basketball club.

“It just brought everyone together on a level playing field to compete and have fun, regardless of who we are and where we come from,” he explained.

The group is open to everyone. No matter if you walk or roll in the door, if you’re a student or community member, the door will always be open.

“That’s what we do here. We want to change the narrative and say we can play sports instead of what sports can’t I play,” said Indiana University senior Evan Davis.

Proving that no one should ever have to sit on the sidelines, unless they want to.

“It doesn’t matter your ability level we just want to play sports. That’s what its all about,’ Davis said.

This club is the first of its kind on a college campus in the Hoosier state.

The players meet three times a week to practice.

The club is now looking to expand, seeking more players.

