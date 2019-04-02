× Indianapolis man dies after being struck by dump truck along US 31 in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – A pedestrian was struck and killed along US 31 in Carmel on Tuesday.

The Carmel Police Department says it happened on the northbound exit ramp to 146th and 151st streets shortly before 2 p.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say it appears the pedestrian, 35-year-old Adam J. Bisesi of Indianapolis, walked into the roadway into the path of a 2000 International dump truck.

Investigators believe the driver of the truck was unable to stop and then struck Bisesi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated. The investigation is ongoing.