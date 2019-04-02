Great weather to enjoy before rain returns later in the week

Posted 6:10 am, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, April 2, 2019

Cold this morning but Tuesday afternoon looks great!  We'll have a good amount of sunshine and only have a 10% chance for a sprinkle later this afternoon but most people will just get a few clouds out of this system. Monday was still chilly with highs only in the mid 40s.  The average high would be all the way in the upper 50s.  Luckily, we'll have about a ten degree improvement with today's high so it should be much more comfortable by this afternoon. As a cold front slides through later on Tuesday, we could pick up a spotty sprinkle of two.  Raindrops could fall mainly north of Indianapolis but with such dry air in place, I do not anticipate this being a large issue. Wednesday looks great!  Highs a bit above average will feel very comfortable.  Windows open for fresh air Wednesday afternoon! Umbrellas needed again on Thursday.  Temperatures stay strong through at least the beginning of next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.