Great weather to enjoy before rain returns later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold this morning but Tuesday afternoon looks great! We'll have a good amount of sunshine and only have a 10% chance for a sprinkle later this afternoon but most people will just get a few clouds out of this system. Monday was still chilly with highs only in the mid 40s. The average high would be all the way in the upper 50s. Luckily, we'll have about a ten degree improvement with today's high so it should be much more comfortable by this afternoon. As a cold front slides through later on Tuesday, we could pick up a spotty sprinkle of two. Raindrops could fall mainly north of Indianapolis but with such dry air in place, I do not anticipate this being a large issue. Wednesday looks great! Highs a bit above average will feel very comfortable. Windows open for fresh air Wednesday afternoon! Umbrellas needed again on Thursday. Temperatures stay strong through at least the beginning of next week.