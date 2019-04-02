Celebrate 56 years of Portillo’s with 56 cent slices of cake on April 9

Posted 9:58 pm, April 2, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Portillo's

Portillo’s will offer slices of its chocolate cake for just 56 cents each on April 9 in honor of the restaurant’s 56th birthday.

The one caveat is that customers must also purchase a sandwich, hot dog, entrée salad, pasta, or ribs.

The offer will be available at all restaurant locations while supplies last and online orders are included.

“Every year, we look forward to celebrating our special day with this one-of-a-kind treat as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our fans for their continued support,” said Portillo’s CEO, Michael Osanloo. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor this milestone!”

Fans are also invited to sign up for our Birthday Club to receive a free piece of chocolate cake on their birthday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.