We all understand budgeting is the key to not spending more than you make. However, even people who budget might can have financial issues if they are making some of the common budgeting blunders. With the first quarter almost over, our financial expert Andy Mattingly says now is the time to review and catch these budgeting mistakes.
Avoiding & correcting budgeting mistakes
-
Spring cleaning your finances
-
A Louisiana student said she applied to the ‘wrong’ SLCC, but people in Salt Lake City are trying to convince her it was fate
-
Ohio lawmakers studying error that could ban some guns
-
Smart moves for tax refunds
-
Elwood superintendent charged after seeking medical treatment for student using her insurance
-
-
Frank Reich: Colts’ locker room ‘not open to just anybody’
-
Warner Bros. movie chief resigns, accused of exchanging sex with actress for roles
-
Financial steps to take every year
-
Hoosier tattoo artist gains international fame
-
Free event Sunday helps families fill out FAFSA forms
-
-
Critics oppose Indiana bill that would legalize ‘loan shark’ interest rates
-
Reasons to file your taxes early
-
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen tells Congress Trump is a ‘racist,’ ‘conman’